Disclosure’s Howard Lawrence Won’t Join Duo’s Australian Tour: ‘I’ve Been Really Struggling With Being Back on the Road’

Only one half of Disclosure will be playing Down Under this fall. The U.K. duo’s Howard Lawrence released a statement Thursday (Sept. 15) via social media sayin he won’t be joining his older brother, Guy, on Disclosure’s upcoming Australian tour.

“As those of you who follow my personal account may already know, I’ve been really struggling with being back on the road touring again,” Lawrence wrote.

“This year I’ve done my absolute best to push through for you all, and have managed to play many, many shows, but sadly I’ve now hit a breaking point and really need to take some time off to look after myself,” the statement continued. “Guy (absolute soldier) will still be coming with the rest of our amazing team do deliver bangers to all you ravers down under.”

The affected tour dates include six stops on Australia’s traveling dance party festival, Listen Out. The fest is scheduled to go down in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney, along with a show in Auckland, New Zealand, in late September and early October. Disclosure does not currently have any shows on the 2022 calendar beyond this run.

As Lawrence referenced, the A-list dance duo has played a litany of high profile shows around the world this season, including festival sets at Coachella, Electric Forest, Primavera Sound, Palm Tree Music Festival, Outside Lands, along with a long list of club shows throughout the U.S., Europe and beyond.

