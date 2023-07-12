Disclosure to Release New Album This Week

Disclosure is coming back in a big way.

On Wednesday (July 12), the Lawrence brothers announced a new album, Alchemy, will be out this Friday.

The 11-track LP is their first since 2020’s Energy, and their first to drop since the pair left Capitol Records. Alchemy will be out via the brothers’ own Apollo Recordings, in partnership with AWAL, the independent distribution and label division of Kobalt Music Group.

“This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now,” Guy Lawrence says in a press release. “We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”

A statement about the album also reveals that “Alchemy was written while the British duo were at two very different points in their lives. On one hand, Guy was recently married and settling into a new home in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles. On the other, Howard was reeling from heartbreak and exhausted from a 150-date tour.”

“There was this combination of deep heartbreak and sadness, but also deep admiration and appreciation,” Howard Lawrence says of this period. “Let’s turn this horrible feeling into something beautiful. The whole idea was to channel pain into beauty—which, in hindsight, is always the aim.”

Alchemy will not incorporate any features or samples, instead promising a “back to basics” approach and production melding jungle, breaks, “trance-like supersaw synth riffs” and club tracks” See the album’s cover art below.

In tandem with the LP’s release, Disclosure will host a pair of release parties in London on Thursday and Friday.

This announcement comes on the heels of the 10-year anniversary of Disclosure’s landmark debut album, Settle, released in June 2013 and voted the No. 1 EDM album of the decade by Billboard. The LP was commemorated with a deluxe anniversary edition due in August.