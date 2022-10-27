Hear Exclusive Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2022 Sets From The Librarian, Mz Worthy & Mary Droppinz

It’s been a big month in the Dirtybird universe, with Claude VonStroke’s beloved label last week announcing its acquisition by the San Francisco-based multi-hyphenate music company EMPIRE. The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, includes the entirety of the Dirtybird catalog, with VonStroke retaining the rights to all Dirtybird related events.

That of course includes the longstanding Dirtybird campout, a party mecca that thumped, wiggled and shimmied back into existence this past Oct. 7-9 in Modesto, Calif. The West Coast iteration of event was heady this year, adding a “Ganja Garden” area where attendees were able to legally partake in a cannabis consumption featuring flower, vaporizers, beverages and edibles, along with a run of cannabis-focused activities. Presented by Central California cannabis dispensary People’s Remedy, the area was, so to speak, a big hit.

This addition came amidst the campout’s standard run of fun, which included camp-style games, yoga, bingo, workshops and other merrymaking. But the music was, as always, the heart of the Campout, with a lineup featuring sets from core Dirtybird crew including Ardalan, Nikki Nair, VNSSA, Walker & Royce, Get Real and many others.

This year’s lineup also included Canadian bass queen The Librarian, Dirtybird mainstay Mz Worthy and rising bass star Mary Droppinz. Each producer dropped a fresh take on their respective sound, with The Librarian remixing Four Tet and dipping into UK garage, Mz Worthy taking the audience to house church and Mary Droppinz going heavy on drum & bass.

Whether you were on the ground getting down at the fest or simply wish you had been, turn the volume up loud and press play on sets from this trifecta of artists, appearing exclusively on Billboard.

The Librarian

Mz Worthy

Mary Droppinz