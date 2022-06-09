Dirtybird Campout West Coast 2022 Announces Phase One Artist Lineup: See Who’s Playing

The dependably playful Dirtybird Campout is returning with a white-hot lineup for its upcoming West Coast iteration.

Happening this Oct. 7-9 at the Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds in central California, the event will feature music from twin sister duo Coco & Breezy, bass stars such as Eprom, Goldie, The Librarian and Mary Droppinz, house mongers including VNNSA, Walker & Royce and Mz Worthy and, of course, Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke, who’ll be playing under that moniker and as part his Get Real project with Green Velvet.

More artists will be announced in the coming months.

Designed to mimic the summer sleepaway camp of your youth (albeit with vastly fewer rules), the fall event will also feature nearly 50 activities including dodgeball, a .5km floaty race, tug-of-war, comedy and talent shows, a beatbox competition, spelling bee, bingo, deep house yoga and more. The lakeside campout will introduce a new third stage, The Hideout, which will feature all night music and sunrise sets. Tickets for the fest are on sale now.

VonStroke (real name Barclay Crenshaw) founded the Dirtybird label in 2005 and it has since become of the most beloved indie brands in the U.S. scene. “I’m nonstop pushing the team to do new stuff and try crazy ideas, and Aundy is really great at looking at it, telling me to run the numbers and what we can actually do,” Crenshaw told Billboard of his wife Aundy, Dirtybird’s COO, in 2020. “It’s almost like my balloon is floating away and she’s grabbing the string and grounding me.”

See the phase one lineup below: