Diplo Teases Forthcoming Country Song Featuring Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel on TikTok: Watch

Thomas Wesley is riding his horse back into the collective consciousness.

In a video uploaded yesterday (Dec. 12) to TikTok, the producer sidles up to the check-in counter at a lavish hotel. “Checking in for Diplo?” the hotel concierge says. “No, this time it’s Thomas Wesley,” counters the artist. He then winks at the camera before the video cuts to a shot of him strutting down a hallway while putting on a white cowboy hat while a clip of what is presumably his forthcoming country crossover plays.

The clip’s caption notes that “Thomas Wesley is back in business” and IDs the song as “Wasted,” a project with Kodak Black and emerging outlaw country singer Koe Wetzel. No release date for the song has been announced.

“Wasted” marks a return to country for Diplo, who released his debut album in the genre, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, in 2020. The lead single from the album, the Morgan Wallen collaboration “Heartless,” spent 39 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 29. The album, which also included collaborations with Leon Bridges, Noah Cyrus, Cam, Zac Brown, Julia Michaels and more, spent 25 weeks on the Billboard 200, and peaked at No. 50.

“We’re reaching people without Nashville giving us the approval,” Diplo told Billboard of his work in the country genre in a 2020 cover story. “We don’t really need it. With streaming services, you don’t need to be on the radio. Country records go for, like, a year to reach the charts. I’m into that. I’m learning from that.”

Watch Diplo’s TikTok teasing his new song “Wasted” below.