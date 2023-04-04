Diplo’s New Country Album ‘Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant’ Is On the Way

Diplo‘s country era continues! On Tuesday (April 4), the musician revealed the release date of his forthcoming album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant, along with a story of how the record came to be via Instagram.

“To prepare for this new Thomas Wesley project I went back to my father’s house in Florida. It all started in the swamps I was raised in and I spent six months learnin guitar, gettin in touch with nature, working his boat when the shrimp were running on full moons at the trailer park,” he said.

After calling in favors to rappers, attending Stagecoach for research, and befrending several Nashville-based A&R’s, the DJ confidently added that the new LP is “the greatest single piece of work I’ve ever done, I can promise you that. Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant… out April 28.”

While fans will have to wait until then to hear the project in full, the LP’s first single “Wasted,” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, arrived in late January. And according to an official press release, there is “more music imminent.”

Swamp Savant serves as the official follow-up to 2020’s Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil. The set featured the singles “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen, “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug, and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers. The album peaked at No. 50 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

See Diplo’s album release date announcement below: