Diplo Gets Candid About His Sexuality & Intimate Experiences With Men

Diplo is Emily Ratajkowski’s most recent guest on her High Low podcast, and the duo delved into an open discussion about sexuality and the DJ’s hesitation to put a label on himself.

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blowjob from a guy before. For sure,” the producer told the model. “I don’t know if it’s gay unless you like make eye contact while there’s the blowjob happening.”

He added, “Getting a blowjob’s not that gay, I think.”

Ratajkowski went on to mention an off-air conversation they had, before Diplo officially set the record straight on his sexuality. “I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay,” the 44-year-old musician explained, adding that he is attracted to “vibe” more than a specific gender. “There are a couple guys… I could date, life partner-wise.”

Listen to the full podcast conversation here.

Throughout his career, Diplo has been romantically linked primarily to women, including Katy Perry, whom he dated briefly in 2014. In 2020, the DJ also went on a PDA-filled vacation with model and fellow producer Chantel Jeffries, though the two never made any public claims about their relationship.

Diplo also has three children. He shares sons — 13-year-old Lockett and nine-year-old Lazer — with his ex Kathryn Lockhart and also announced that he welcomed a baby boy named Pace in 2020 with former Miss Universe pageant contestant Jevon King.