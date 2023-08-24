Diplo Announces the Death of His Mother: ‘She Was My First & Purest Love’

Diplo‘s mother has died.

The producer shared the news Thursday (Aug. 24) on social media, writing that his mother “was a devout supporter of my music … she followed me and every project and I always made her a double xxl shirt of my new album. she was restricted to a chair and oxygen tank the past ten years but I lit up her life everytime I would come home.”

Diplo continued, saying that he was ” glad she got to see me create and grow and be just a little bit successful. she gave me so much confidence even when I was broke and feeling lost.”

Based on his recently shared Instagram stories, Diplo seems to currently be in his native home of Florida. He does have shows scheduled tomorrow in Paris and one at the U.K.’s Creamfields North this Saturday.

A representative for Diplo did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether or not he’ll be playing these sets. Earlier today Diplo also shared a list of sets he’ll be playing next week at Burning Man.

Read Diplo’s complete statement below:

my momma just passed away. i would trade a kidney to take away the cosmic gut punch I feel right now . I cried in the airport bathroom I made small puddle and then almost slipped . Now i’m gonna walk into the ocean and look for a shark to fight, might be the only cure for grief . She was my first and purest love . I hope someone will make me feel safe like you always did

my mom was a devout supporter of my music . she was always on myspace as djmom and a lot of my friends had her in their top 16 cause she always posted positive messages and loved that I was happy making music .. she followed me and every project and I always made her a double xxl shirt of my new album. she was restricted to a chair and oxygen tank the past ten years but I lit up her life everytime I would come home .. even two days ago she posted hearts on my page. i’m glad she got to see me create and grow and be just a little bit successful. she gave me so much confidence even when I was broke and feeling lost.