Diplo Shares Florida-Centric Teaser of ‘Wasted’ Collab With Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel: ‘Almost Time’

New year, new Diplo — or a new version of a past version of Diplo…or something.

On Friday (Jan. 6), the producer further teased his already announced collaboration with Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, “Wasted.” An extension of Diplo’s country project, Thomas Wesley (his given name), the teaser features an urgently strummed guitar over images from the forthcoming music video.

The clip shows Diplo driving a speedboat at breakneck speeds with Black riding shotgun and Wetzel in the back. “Met up with some friends in Florida,” the producer captioned the video, a shout out to his home state.

Other decidedly Floridian imagery in the clip includes bottles of beer, jorts, watersports, bonfires and Diplo in a lawn chair strumming an acoustic guitar stamped with image of the American flag. Diplo previously shared behind the scenes footage from the boat that included another preview of “Wasted” at the tail end of 2022.

The track marks Diplo’s first collaboration with Black and the Texas-born outlaw country artist Wetzel. “Wasted” also marks a return to country for Diplo, who released his debut album in the genre, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, in 2020.

The lead single from the album, the Morgan Wallen-assisted collaboration “Heartless,” spent 39 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 29. The album, which also included collaborations with Leon Bridges, Noah Cyrus, Cam, Zac Brown, Julia Michaels and more, spent 25 weeks on the Billboard 200, and peaked at No. 50.

Watch the clip from “Wasted” below.