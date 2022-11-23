Diplo Poses in Traditional Qatari Dress During 2022 World Cup : ‘What’s Up Habibi?’

Diplo looks like he’s having the time of his life while attending the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

In a pair of photos posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (Nov. 23), the DJ is seen wearing a traditional long shirt called a thobe, paired with a loose red and white cloth headdress known as a gutra while watching a match between Costa Rica and Spain from one of the eight stadiums built for this year’s World Cup.

“Damn spain up 7-0 i’m not even paying attention I just wanna make sure my hat thing looks alright,” he wrote, posting one of the same selfies on Twitter.

His Major Lazer bandmate Ape Drums also shared a number of videos from the occasion, including Diplo goofing off and pretending to be a salesperson at one of the arena’s merch stands. “What’s up, habibi? What you want? Anything you want I get for you. I get anything for you,” he quipped to the camera as Ape Drums laughed from behind the lens.

The pair were in Doha along with Walshy Fire for Major Lazer to headline the opening night of the Daydream Festival Qatar on Tuesday night. The fest continues for seven more days through Dec. 18 with performances by Alesso, Nervo, Armin Van Buuren, Tiësto, Jonas Blue and more.

Earlier in the week, Diplo also cheered on Team USA, who will next face England in a match scheduled for Friday.

“We came to support our boys in Qatar and made some new friends,” he tweeted at the time, posting a video as he chanted “USA! USA!” before pointing out a Qatari fan waving an American flag.

Check out Diplo’s many tweets from the World Cup below and Ape Drums’ Instagram Stories here.

