Dionne Warwick Has Some Big Questions for Elon Musk Over Twitter Changes: ‘Where’s Your Head?’

Dionne Warwick used her title as the unofficial queen of Twitter to say she still wants a meeting with Elon Musk in a new interview on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

“I’m going to find out what Mr. Musk has in mind,” she told The Los Angeles Times when asked about the social platform’s recent controversial changes. “I’m hoping to have a meeting with him. I want to ask him, ‘Where’s your head? Where are you going with this?’ Lots of people have jumped off, and I want to find out what he’s thinking before I decide to stay on. Or leave.”

The vocal legend, who has more than 610,600 Twitter followers, further elucidated that her primary concerns with how the billionaire has been running the site since his takeover include “inviting everybody who was crazy to come on back, the disregard for what social media is all about.”

Later in the interview, Warwick also reflected on the changes she’s witnessed in former friend Donald Trump. “Oh, my goodness. I don’t know who this man is. He’s not the person I met many, many years ago, the one I knew when I performed at his casinos or his houses,” she told the paper. “I don’t know what happened to him. To me, he’s a frightening entity. I distance myself from people like that.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s new documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, is set to debut on CNN Sunday (Jan. 1), and will tell the story of her life and career from the days of working with Burt Bacharach and Hal David to the present. Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Olivia Newton-John and former president Bill Clinton are among the talking heads who offer their perspectives on Warwick’s legacy throughout the film.