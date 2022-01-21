×
Dionne Warwick Will ‘Find’ Jake Gyllenhaal & Get Taylor Swift’s Scarf Back

The icon stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (Jan. 20), where the host deemed her the Queen of Twitter. 

Dionne Warwick knows “All Too Well” that people must return things that don’t belong to them.

The icon stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night (Jan. 20), where the host deemed her the Queen of Twitter.

“I can’t let you go without weighing in on this,” Colbert said, before holding up a tweet she shared after watching Taylor Swift’s short film of “All Too Well” off Red (Taylor’s Version), which captured the tumultuous three-month relationship between the singer and actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Warwick tweeted in response on November 15. “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

The tweet was, of course, in reference to the line in which Swift sings, “Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone / But you keep my old scarf from that very first week / ‘Cause it reminds you of innocence / And it smells like me.”

When Colbert asked if there have been any “updates” on the return of Swift’s scarf, Warwick replied, “Not one word from him or her yet.”

However she went on and assured, “I’m going to find out and going to give her a call. I am! To find out if she got her scarf and if she didn’t, I’m going to find Jake.”

Neither Swift nor Gyllenhaal has confirmed that “All Too Well” is about their relationship. His sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, told Andy Cohen in 2017 that people keep asking her about the scarf that Swift allegedly left “there at your sister’s house,” but she has no idea.

Watch the Warwick’s interview with Colbert below.

