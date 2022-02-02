Dionne Warwick’s Niece Missed the Chance to Meet Rihanna and She’s Upset

Dionne Warwick performs in concert during "A Night of Class: Starring Dionne Warwick" at Fox Theater on Aug. 23, 2019 in Atlanta.

There must be plenty of perks that come with having Dionne Warwick as an aunt, but sometimes you still get left out of a family meet-and-greet with Rihanna.

That was the hilariously unfortunate position Brittani Warrick recently found herself in when Dionne Warwick revealed on that she’d brought a granddaughter along to meet RiRi.

“I’ll never forget meeting Rihanna for the first time and her kindness to my granddaughter. I’m thrilled for her blessed good news and wish them both the joy this coming birth will bring. Congratulations,” Warwick tweeted Tuesday following the Savage X Fenty mogul’s pregnancy reveal, to which Dionne’s niece quote-tweeted: “imagine finding out that your entire family met rihanna without you like this.”

Brittani Warrick, who works as as a content creator for Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, according to her Twitter bio, then continued in a series of gut-busting follow-up tweets, writing, “‘iLL nEvEr fOrgEt hEr KinDneSS’ screaming, crying, throwing up rn” and “and if it’s the granddaughter i think it is… she’s just been smiling in my face all this time. i am calling the police.”

Later, Warrick even shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her Aunt Dionne confirming the identity of the lucky granddaughter in question, captioning the pic with “my family is falling apart.”

Besides upsetting her niece, Warwick’s other recent escapades on her popular Twitter account have included vowing to find the lost scarf at the center of Taylor Swift‘s past relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal and questioning the purpose of collaborator Chance the Rapper‘s stage name.

Check out Warrick’s facetious reaction to her aunt’s meet-up with Rihanna below.

imagine finding out that your entire family met rihanna without you like this. https://t.co/F1D3S2rL5X — Brittani Warrick (@BrittaniWarrick) February 1, 2022

and if it’s the granddaughter i think it is… she’s just been smiling in my face all this time. i am calling the police. — Brittani Warrick (@BrittaniWarrick) February 1, 2022