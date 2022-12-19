Dionne Warwick Wants to Meet Twitter CEO Elon Musk: ‘What Is Your True Intent?’

While a number of musicians have stepped away from Twitter since Musk’s takeover, Dionne Warwick wants to have a conversation with the CEO to get an understanding of his intentions for the social media platform.

“I have to meet him,” Warwick, a beloved figure on Twitter who just celebrated her 82nd birthday, told People. “I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.”

She continued, “His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it.”

“That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him,” said Warwick, whose documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over is heading to television on New Year’s Day, on CNN (and will be available on HBO Max after that). “What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?”

On Sunday (Dec. 18), Musk tweeted a poll, asking users to decide if he should step down as head of Twitter. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he wrote. The results: More than half (57.5%) of the 17.5 million people to respond voted that he should step down.

In a back-and-forth with followers on Sunday, Musk commented that any prospective new CEO “must like pain a lot” to run Twitter, which “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy.”

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he tweeted.

Snoop Dogg also polled Twitter on Sunday night, musing whether he should be the one to take over the job of CEO. Although the poll is still live at press time, the majority of the more than 3 million votes cast were in favor of the rapper taking the position.