Dionne Warwick Announces Gospel Duet With Dolly Parton: ‘This One Is Going to Be Very Special’

Two legends are coming together for a brand new collaboration.

Dionne Warwick joined Tamron Hall on the latter’s talk show on Tuesday (Jan. 3), where she revealed that she has teamed up with Dolly Parton for a duet. “She sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, ‘Okay, that sounds like a deal,'” Warwick recalled of how the collaboration came to be. “She’s such a sweetheart, I know her. And then she sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing as a duet.”

Warwick went on to note that the upcoming song is a gospel song titled “Peace Like a River” that Parton wrote. “I am very excited about this, I really am. I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one’s gonna be very special,” the singer noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Warwick, known among her fans as the unofficial Queen of Twitter, discussed some of her viral tweets. In response to a post from November 2022, in which the “Heartbreaker” singer wrote, “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” Warwick laughed and said, “Everyone else dating him. Why not me?”

Meanwhile, the singer’s new documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, debuted on CNN on Sunday (Jan. 1), and unveiled the story of her life and career from the days of working with Burt Bacharach and Hal David to the present. Quincy Jones, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Olivia Newton-John and former president Bill Clinton are among the talking heads who offer their perspectives on Warwick’s legacy throughout the film.