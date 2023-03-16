Dina Lohan Says Lindsay Lohan’s Baby Bump Is Already Showing: ‘She’s Always Wanted Children’

Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, Dina Lohan, is beside herself with excitement that her oldest daughter is about to be a mom.

Speaking with People on Thursday (March 16), the Lohan matriarch — who already has one grandchild from son Michael Lohan Jr. — shared some of Lindsay’s thoughts, as well as her own, about the pregnancy.

While Dina shared that the due date will remain under wraps for the duration of Lindsay’s pregnancy — “I cannot tell, I will be in trouble!” she told the outlet — she did, however, reveal that the Mean Girls actress’ baby bump has already begun to show.

“Lindsay has always loved kids, because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” Dina explained. “We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her.”

Lindsay’s pregnancy comes less than a year after she and husband Bader Shammas tied the knot. Dina says the baby could not have come at a more “perfect” time for the couple, as they had been hoping for a baby for a while.

“She’s been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive,” Dina said. “It’s the right time for her, and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they’re just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.” As for Shammas’ reaction to the news? “He’s so happy,” she added.

“I’m literally over the moon. I’m so happy, I can’t stop smiling,” said Dina, 60. “It’s incredible. We’re just so excited. It’s just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn’t?”

The 36-year old actress revealed that she and Shammas were expecting via a Tuesday post on Instagram, in which she shared a photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” in black printed on it. “We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay captioned the photo, ending her message with prayer hands, gray heart, baby face and baby bottle emojis.

Following Lohan’s baby announcement, several stars flocked to the comments section of her post to wish her well, including Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Seyfried and more. Ex-girlfriend Samantha Ronson also reacted to the news, stating that she wished her “all the best.”