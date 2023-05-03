×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Diddy & Yung Miami Are the Sweetest Couple Goals in Met Gala Behind-the-Scenes Video

Despite dodging putting a label on their relationship in the past, Diddy admitted that the two are "dating."

Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs , Met Gala
Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs depart The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Diddy and City Girls‘ Yung Miami stepped onto the iconic Met Gala steps together on Monday night (May 1), and music’s new it couple shared a behind-the-scenes look of their getting ready process with Vogue.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Diddy

Yung Miami

See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip shared on Wednesday (May 3), Diddy is getting his hair done while he muses on his relationship with the “Act Up” rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee). “Me and Caresha, we’re dating and we’re just enjoying ourselves,” the hip-hop mogul explains. “This is what comes with dating me. Sometimes we gotta hit the red carpet. I’m just happy for her because it’s her first one. This night is really about her, and I’m there as her arm candy.”

Related

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Is a 'Wonderful Father Figure' to Her Kids: 'They Love Him'

The scene then goes to Miami picking up a FaceTime call from Diddy while getting glam. “What’s up, baby?” Diddy is heard sweetly saying when she picks up. “It’s game time! You getting ready?”

He continued, “I just wanted to thank you and tell you how excited I am as your date. I haven’t been on a red carpet with a woman in so long.”

Miami later says that she loves Diddy’s big personality. “He gon’ bring the energy,” she shared. “I love that for us. Just two Black, beautiful souls gracing the Met Gala. I felt like I can’t do it with nobody but him.”

Watch the duo get ready for the Met Gala below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad