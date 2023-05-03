Diddy & Yung Miami Are the Sweetest Couple Goals in Met Gala Behind-the-Scenes Video

Diddy and City Girls‘ Yung Miami stepped onto the iconic Met Gala steps together on Monday night (May 1), and music’s new it couple shared a behind-the-scenes look of their getting ready process with Vogue.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Diddy Yung Miami See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip shared on Wednesday (May 3), Diddy is getting his hair done while he muses on his relationship with the “Act Up” rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee). “Me and Caresha, we’re dating and we’re just enjoying ourselves,” the hip-hop mogul explains. “This is what comes with dating me. Sometimes we gotta hit the red carpet. I’m just happy for her because it’s her first one. This night is really about her, and I’m there as her arm candy.”

The scene then goes to Miami picking up a FaceTime call from Diddy while getting glam. “What’s up, baby?” Diddy is heard sweetly saying when she picks up. “It’s game time! You getting ready?”

He continued, “I just wanted to thank you and tell you how excited I am as your date. I haven’t been on a red carpet with a woman in so long.”

Miami later says that she loves Diddy’s big personality. “He gon’ bring the energy,” she shared. “I love that for us. Just two Black, beautiful souls gracing the Met Gala. I felt like I can’t do it with nobody but him.”

Watch the duo get ready for the Met Gala below.