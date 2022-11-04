Diddy Celebrates Turning Another Year Older By Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Himself

Diddy rang in his 53rd birthday on Friday (Nov. 4) by, well, celebrating himself, of course.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, the rapper lays in bed while being the first person to wish himself a happy birthday in song. “Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to meeee/ Happy birthday…to…me!” he sings with increasing enthusiasm before excitedly shouting, “Thank you God! I lived another year! Woo!”

“THANK YOU GOD FOR LETTING ME WAKE UP LIKE THIS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE,” he captioned the post followed by a series of emojis.

For his big day, the mogul appears to have gifted himself multiple cannabis companies in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts, thereby priming him to head the largest Black-owned cannabis business in the country (according to a report by Los Angeles-based radio station REAL 92.3 that Diddy shared to his Instagram Story).

Last month, Diddy fought back against allegations made by Ma$e that he exploited artists signed to Bad Boy Records, and turned the tables by claiming the “Feel So Good” rapper actually owed him $3 million for an advance on an album that was never created.

In a private exchange leaked by Kanye West on social media just a few days later, Diddy also attempted to get through to the embattled Yeezy founder with his advice not to sell the “White Lives Matter” shirts Ye presented — and wore — at Paris Fashion Week.

Watch Diddy wish himself a “Happy Birthday” from bed below.