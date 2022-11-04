×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Diddy Celebrates Turning Another Year Older By Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Himself

The mogul rang in his big day by purchasing a few cannabis companies.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/GI

Diddy rang in his 53rd birthday on Friday (Nov. 4) by, well, celebrating himself, of course.

Related

Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Makes a Big Move Into Cannabis Game With $185 Million Purchase of Major Pot Players

In a video posted to his Twitter account, the rapper lays in bed while being the first person to wish himself a happy birthday in song. “Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to me/ Happy birthday to meeee/ Happy birthday…to…me!” he sings with increasing enthusiasm before excitedly shouting, “Thank you God! I lived another year! Woo!”

“THANK YOU GOD FOR LETTING ME WAKE UP LIKE THIS!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE,” he captioned the post followed by a series of emojis.

For his big day, the mogul appears to have gifted himself multiple cannabis companies in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts, thereby priming him to head the largest Black-owned cannabis business in the country (according to a report by Los Angeles-based radio station REAL 92.3 that Diddy shared to his Instagram Story).

Last month, Diddy fought back against allegations made by Ma$e that he exploited artists signed to Bad Boy Records, and turned the tables by claiming the “Feel So Good” rapper actually owed him $3 million for an advance on an album that was never created.

In a private exchange leaked by Kanye West on social media just a few days later, Diddy also attempted to get through to the embattled Yeezy founder with his advice not to sell the “White Lives Matter” shirts Ye presented — and wore — at Paris Fashion Week.

Watch Diddy wish himself a “Happy Birthday” from bed below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad