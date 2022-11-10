×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Diddy Set to Perform at Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Kim Kardashian

The rapper will provide the music for the evening, while the SKIMS mogul is presented with a special award.

sean combs kim kardashian
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Kardashian arrive at The 53rd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Larry Busacca/GI For The Recording Academy

Baby2Baby shared the news Thursday (Nov. 10) that Diddy will take the stage at the organization’s upcoming gala honoring Kim Kardashian.

While the Bad Boy Records founder will provide the musical entertainment for the evening, the SKIMS mogul will be presented with this year’s Giving Tree Award by Tyler Perry for her commitment to helping underprivileged children around the world.

Related

Kanye West

A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His ‘WLM’ Shirts & Antisemitic Hate…

Hosted by Mindy Kaling, the Baby2Baby gala will take place Saturday in Los Angeles, with Olivia Wilde, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Zooey Deschanel and Kerry Washington among the night’s other presenters.

The announcement follows Diddy’s headlining-making feud with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, after the controversial rapper/designer wore a shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter” to his Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Several models in the show were also fitted with ensembles bearing the contentious phrase, as was conservative firebrand Candace Owens, whom Ye invited to share the stage.)

Last month, West leaked a private text conversation with Diddy, in which the now-estranged pals faced off over the incident. In the weeks since, Ye has created an increasingly troubling spiral of scandal for himself by spouting off antisemitic rhetoric on social media and in the press, resulting in brands including Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap to sever ties with him.

Meanwhile, Diddy recently rang in his 53rd birthday earlier this month, just a few weeks after hosting the REVOLT Summit 2022 in Atlanta featuring Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Big Freedia and more.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad