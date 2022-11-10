Diddy Set to Perform at Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Kim Kardashian

Baby2Baby shared the news Thursday (Nov. 10) that Diddy will take the stage at the organization’s upcoming gala honoring Kim Kardashian.

While the Bad Boy Records founder will provide the musical entertainment for the evening, the SKIMS mogul will be presented with this year’s Giving Tree Award by Tyler Perry for her commitment to helping underprivileged children around the world.

Hosted by Mindy Kaling, the Baby2Baby gala will take place Saturday in Los Angeles, with Olivia Wilde, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Zooey Deschanel and Kerry Washington among the night’s other presenters.

The announcement follows Diddy’s headlining-making feud with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, after the controversial rapper/designer wore a shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter” to his Yeezy season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week. (Several models in the show were also fitted with ensembles bearing the contentious phrase, as was conservative firebrand Candace Owens, whom Ye invited to share the stage.)

Last month, West leaked a private text conversation with Diddy, in which the now-estranged pals faced off over the incident. In the weeks since, Ye has created an increasingly troubling spiral of scandal for himself by spouting off antisemitic rhetoric on social media and in the press, resulting in brands including Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap to sever ties with him.

Meanwhile, Diddy recently rang in his 53rd birthday earlier this month, just a few weeks after hosting the REVOLT Summit 2022 in Atlanta featuring Coi Leray, Gucci Mane, Big Freedia and more.