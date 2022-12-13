×
Diddy Defends Yung Miami, Says She’s ‘Not My Side Chick’ After Announcing Daughter’s Birth

The mogul appears to be responding to a social media feud between the City Girls rapper and DJ Akademiks.

Sean Diddy Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Diddy took to social media on Tuesday (Dec. 13) to shoot down rumors about his relationship with Yung Miami.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

“So think what you want,” he added minutes later in a follow-up tweet before concluding, “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

The mogul’s statement on Twitter appears to be in response to the City Girls rapper’s heated back-and-forth the day prior with DJ Akademiks over Diddy’s newborn daughter Love Sean Combs. (In a tweet, the DJ accused Diddy of having a “side baby on his harem of side chicks” — a statement Yung Miami didn’t appreciate, firing off, “I’M NOBODY SIDE B—H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b—h!”)

In June, Diddy publicly confirmed that he and Yung Miami were casually “dating,” but kept the terminology around their relationship vague, subsequently referring to himself as both “single” and “just taking [his] time at life.” (The Bad Boy Entertainment exec also has yet to reveal the identity of baby Love’s mother.)

Read Diddy’s defense of Yung Miami below.

