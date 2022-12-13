Diddy Confirms Birth of Seventh Child: Find Out the Baby Girl’s Sweet Name

Feeling the Love! Diddy took to social media over the weekend to share the news that he’s welcomed a newborn daughter.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the rapper tweeted. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Diddy didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s mother. Love is Diddy’s seventh child, including the five he shares with late girlfriend Kim Porter, who died in 2018 after a battle with lobar pneumonia. The sixth, 15-year-old Chance, was born to stylist Sarah Chapman just months before Porter gave birth to twins Jessie and D’Lila.

The birth of Love is also one of many reasons Diddy and his family have to celebrate these days: His latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller, “Gotta Move On,” just hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Airplay chart last month. His 23-year-old son Christian also landed a top five hit of his own (under his stage name King Combs) on the Rhythmic Airplay chart earlier this year with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black.

In a joint interview with Billboard, the father-son duo opened up about Christian growing up in the spotlight, reinvigorating Bad Boy Entertainment, keeping Porter’s legacy alive and more. “I’mma tell you straight up, he did this on his own,” Diddy said of his son’s musical breakthrough. “I don’t even care if it’s hard to believe because the proof is there, he has the receipts to prove it.”

Read Diddy’s joyous announcement of baby Love’s birth below.