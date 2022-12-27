Diddy Shares Adorable First Glimpse at Newborn Daughter: ‘Baby Love’

Introducing Love Sean Combs! Diddy showed off his new baby girl on social media on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

In the darling post, the rapper’s seventh child flaunts a full head of dark hair and gorgeous, inquisitive eyes as she peers out from her car seat. A second picture in the slideshow, which Diddy captioned simply, “Baby Love,” shows her cuddled up on her superstar dad’s chest as father and daughter take a nap together.

Naturally, famous friends and fans alike flooded Diddy’s adorable post with well wishes as they oohed and ahhed over the sweet tot. “Sweet Angel, baby LOVE, I can’t wait to see you again. Your auntie Naomi,” wrote Naomi Campbell, while Paris Hilton commented, “Aw…So beautiful! Congratulations bro” with several smiley face emojis bursting with hearts.

Busta Rhymes and The Game also jumped into the comments as well, with Diddy’s “Pass the Courvoisier Part II” collaborator writing, “Incredibly Beautiful” followed by nine red heart emojis and The Game declaring, “What in the most beautiful baby in the world is going on here.” Others who flocked to comment on the photos of the newborn included Ester Dean, Swizz Beatz, Ashanti, model Winnie Harlow and Love’s older half-brother Quincy Combs.

Diddy first announced the birth of the baby earlier this month in a jubilant tweet, though he notably chose to keep the identity of Love’s mother private. The birth also stirred up a Twitter feud between City Girls’ Yung Miami, who’s been dating the Bad Boy mogul since at least the early summer, and DJ Academiks, who accused Diddy of having a “side baby on his harem of side chicks” in a shady tweet.

Get a look at baby Love below.