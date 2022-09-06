Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere? Here’s What the Internet Thinks

If you’re confused about why the internet can’t stop talking about Harry Styles, Chris Pine and … spit, don’t worry, darling. Here’s what happened.

After spending the past few months quietly treading through online rumors of behind-the-scenes feuding, the cast of Don’t Worry Darling reunited Monday (Sept. 5) at the Venice International Film Festival for the official world premiere of the highly anticipated Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller. Naturally, photos and videos of Styles, Pine, Wilde, leading lady Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll posing on the red carpet and interacting in the audience just about took over Twitter that night — but one moment in particular definitely stood out from the rest.

In a video, Styles is seen taking his seat next to Pine. As he moves to sit down, the 28-year-old pop star’s lips appear to pucker, and as he does, Pine freezes in the middle of clapping before pointedly looking down at his lap. So, what went down? Well, some on the internet think the pop star spit in his co-star’s lap.

Now, all rational thinking would suggest that Styles did not intentionally hock a loogie into the lap of his castmate at a prestigious event. But when you watch the video? It’s honestly hard to discern what happened.

This is precisely why the internet is divided: Some fans are positive that the “As It Was” singer spit on Pine, while others insist that there are alternate explanations for what happened. Many have taken the moment and ran with it, creating memes and cracking jokes, while some have gone as far as slowing down the video and analyzing it frame by frame to prove that Styles is, in fact, not guilty.

So did he or didn’t he? The answer is a resounding no. “[It is] the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep tells Billboard. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine … there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.” (Billboard has reached out to Styles’ rep.)

Watch the video below, and see how the internet is reacting to the now-viral clip.

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. pic.twitter.com/7b4GoCvnHJ — priscilla (@cinemazietgeist) September 6, 2022

People trying to see if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine https://t.co/Kxe06PwFWF pic.twitter.com/zRvjpOfltD — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) September 6, 2022

babe wake up another angle of harry styles spitting on Chris pine just dropped pic.twitter.com/PLs2D6r9c7 — lewis 🍿 (@lewisjwr) September 6, 2022

can’t believe this is what we’ve come to but harry clearly didn’t spit on chris pine 😭 pic.twitter.com/bmQ4j9WeqD — nicole (@goIdenaffairs) September 6, 2022

So what’s the verdict here? Did Harry spit on Chris Pine? What happened on that movie set bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/aOmAr0mAfY — Steve Rogers (@SteveRogers1943) September 6, 2022

harry ! didn't ! spit on chris ! pic.twitter.com/e4XAN9CpIt — 𝓂 (@eternalies) September 6, 2022

me trying to figure out if harry styles spit on chris pine #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/e1RiUKSv9J — ky (@KyFromDaWoods) September 6, 2022

chris pine when that spit landed pic.twitter.com/vJZinw7icr — tia (@cursedhive) September 6, 2022

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 6, 2022

my mind is stuck on the very real possibility that harry styles spit on chris pine i can’t stop rewinding the tape pic.twitter.com/2oRtTF5qyy — ty (@ghostfacegay) September 6, 2022

the “i did not spit on that man” notes app apology harry styles will soon be forced to tweet is already shaping up to be an all-timer — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 6, 2022

Me researching for my school papers vs me analyzing the Chris Pine/Harry Styles spit footage pic.twitter.com/VpUq0UcBHj — Alfie (Polar Express Apologist) (@fonsythesnowman) September 6, 2022

What is @POTUS doing to protect our Americans abroad (Chris Pine) from foreign threats (Harry Styles) ?????? — whitney (@ItsWhitneyLeann) September 6, 2022

harry styles when he sees chris pine pic.twitter.com/ZR0OPd4gRA — gabe balegdeh bergado (@gabebergado) September 6, 2022

Chris Pine, recounting what happened in Venice. pic.twitter.com/sBnKI8AL8O — 🇺🇦 Harris Dang aka Critic Name 🇺🇦 (@FilmMomatic) September 6, 2022