Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere? Here’s What the Internet Thinks

The cast reunited at the Venice International Film Festival, and one moment in particular is going viral.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 5, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Kate Green/GI

If you’re confused about why the internet can’t stop talking about Harry Styles, Chris Pine and … spit, don’t worry, darling. Here’s what happened.

After spending the past few months quietly treading through online rumors of behind-the-scenes feuding, the cast of Don’t Worry Darling reunited Monday (Sept. 5) at the Venice International Film Festival for the official world premiere of the highly anticipated Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller. Naturally, photos and videos of Styles, Pine, Wilde, leading lady Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll posing on the red carpet and interacting in the audience just about took over Twitter that night — but one moment in particular definitely stood out from the rest.

In a video, Styles is seen taking his seat next to Pine. As he moves to sit down, the 28-year-old pop star’s lips appear to pucker, and as he does, Pine freezes in the middle of clapping before pointedly looking down at his lap. So, what went down? Well, some on the internet think the pop star spit in his co-star’s lap.

Now, all rational thinking would suggest that Styles did not intentionally hock a loogie into the lap of his castmate at a prestigious event. But when you watch the video? It’s honestly hard to discern what happened.

This is precisely why the internet is divided: Some fans are positive that the “As It Was” singer spit on Pine, while others insist that there are alternate explanations for what happened. Many have taken the moment and ran with it, creating memes and cracking jokes, while some have gone as far as slowing down the video and analyzing it frame by frame to prove that Styles is, in fact, not guilty.

So did he or didn’t he? The answer is a resounding no. “[It is] the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep tells Billboard. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine … there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.” (Billboard has reached out to Styles’ rep.)

Watch the video below, and see how the internet is reacting to the now-viral clip.

