Everything You Need to Know About ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022′

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration. And for its golden show, Seacrest will bring out a bevy of familiar faces, from returning hosts to legacy performers and a one special new location.

Below, Billboard has compiled all of the information about this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve so you can properly prepare for your at-home New Year’s Eve festivities.

When

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live on Friday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Puerto Rico’s countdown is set for 11 p.m. ET.

Who’s Hosting

Seacrest, the show’s 17-time host and executive producer, will headline the Times Square countdown in New York City. Veteran host and Grammy-winning superstar Ciara will celebrate her fifth year taking over the Los Angeles party. Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter will co-host the Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans, which he also did in 2019. And Liza Koshy, who previously served as one of the show’s correspondents in 2019, will make her grand return alongside Seacrest in New York. Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent for the third year in a row.

For the first time in the show’s history, the King of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee will host the inaugural Spanish-language countdown in Puerto Rico. Joining him is actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez from the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, the island’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex.

Who’s Performing and Where

Journey and Karol G will perform from Times Square in New York. The legendary rock band will run through its most notable hits, and reggaetón’s leading lady will perform her fan-favorite songs. LL Cool J was originally slated to perform shortly before midnight, but canceled his performance Dec. 29 after testing positive for COVID-19. Chlöe also pulled out of the NYC lineup.

Porter and Yankee will be pulling double duty in New Orleans and San Juan, respectively, by hosting and performing. Porter will deliver a new single while on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River in the city’s historic French Quarter, while Yankee will give a special hometown performance.

Joining L.A. host Ciara will be award-winning DJ D-Nice and performers AJR (“BANG!” and “Record Player” with Daisy the Great), Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker (“Sk8er Boi” and “Bite Me”), Big Boi and Sleepy Brown (“The Way You Move” and “Animalz”), Don Omar (“Danza Kuduro” and “Se Menea” with Nio Garcia), French Montana (“FWMGAB” and “Unforgettable”), Macklemore with Ryan Lewis (“Can’t Hold Us” and “Next Year” with Windser), Mae Muller (“Better Days” with Polo G, who will perform “Rapstar” and “Smooth Criminal”), Måneskin (“Beggin'” and “Mamma Mia”), Masked Wolf (“Astronaut in the Ocean” and “Pandemonium”), OneRepublic (“Counting Stars” and “Run”), and Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like” and “AA”).

How to Watch

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live on ABC Friday, Dec. 31. Viewers can also catch all the NYE action on the ABC website and app or use subscriptions to access New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on the Hulu+ app or ABC’s YouTube TV.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.