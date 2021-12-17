LL Cool J, Chlöe, Journey, Karol G & Billy Porter Join ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022′ Performers Lineup

LL Cool J, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G will perform from New York City’s Times Square during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, ABC and MRC Live & Alternative shared first with Billboard Friday (Dec. 17).

The 17-time host and executive producer Seacrest (with co-host Liza Koshy) will headline New Year’s Eve festivities during the show’s special 50th anniversary celebration, featuring the Chloe x Halle breakout pop star’s performance of her debut single “Have Mercy,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay on the chart dated Dec. 18. Meanwhile, the legendary rock band Journey will run through their most notable hits, while reggaetón’s leading lady Karol G will perform her fan-favorite songs. LL Cool J, a recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will also be taking the stage at Times Square shortly before the clock strikes midnight to perform his decades-spanning smashes for a special performance.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chloé Journey Karol G See latest videos, charts and news

Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter, who will be hosting the Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans, will pull double duty and deliver a new single while on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River in the city’s historic French Quarter.

As previously announced, veteran hostess Ciara will take over the Los Angeles party for a fifth year, with the help of award-winning DJ D-Nice and performers AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.

Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent for the third year in a row. And for the first time ever, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will host a Spanish-language countdown live from Puerto Rico, featuring global reggaetón star Daddy Yankee giving a hometown performance in San Juan.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live on Friday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.