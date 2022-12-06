TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Halle Bailey, Wiz Khalifa & More to Perform at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re officially in the final month of 2022 and, as usual, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in 2023 with a bang.

ABC and dick clark productions announced on Monday (Dec. 5) the jam-packed lineup of performers for this year’s event, which will take place at Disneyland, Los Angeles, New Orleans and, of course, in New York City’s Times Square.

The pre-taped celebration at Disneyland Resort will include performances by Rockin’ Eve co-host Ciara, Fitz and the Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith.

Over at the Los Angeles party, hosted by D-Nice, Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre will all take the stage. In New Orleans, co-host Billy Porter will perform a medley of his hits.

18-time host Seacrest will return to Times Square for the festivities, joined by Liza Koshy. Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in NYC as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 airs live on Saturday (Dec. 31) starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. ABC programming, which includes shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Abbott Elementary and more, can also be viewed on Hulu. If you’re not subscribed, Hulu is currently offering a free 30-day trial to test out the platform.

Monthly subscriptions start at $6.99 for the ad-supported plan, or $12.99 to stream ad-free, but there’s a price hike coming next month. Beginning Oct. 10, Hulu’s commercial tier will cost $14.99 a month and the commercial-free tier will increase to $7.99 a month.