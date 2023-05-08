Dianna Agron Finally Addresses Those Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

Sorry, Swiftgron shippers. After remaining tight-lipped for years about her rumored romance with Taylor Swift, Dianna Agron has pretty much denied there was anything more than a friendship between the two women.

The topic of the “Anti-Hero” singer came up when Rolling Stone asked Agron about Swift’s “22.” The pop star included the Glee alum’s first name as a secret message in the liner notes for the song in her Red album booklet, along with those of three other friends: Ashley, Claire and Selena, likely her confirmed besties Ashley Avignone, Claire Kislinger and Selena Gomez.

But does Agron take credit for inspiring the track? “Me? Oh, if only!” answered the actress. “That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song.”

“I would not be the person to ask about that,” she added. “I cannot claim that!”

Long before the “Swift squad” was born, Agron and the 12-time Grammy winner were close pals circa 2012. Their friendship was immortalized in paparazzi photos and Instagram posts, and they were known to enjoy dress-up parties from time to time.

There were some fans, however, who speculated that there was a little more going on than just a platonic relationship. Theories based on song lyrics, a seemingly pointed tattoo removal and old tweets emerged to take hold for years.

That is, until now. Though Agron didn’t explicitly deny the rumors when asked about being shipped with the “Bejeweled” singer-songwriter, she did say this: “That is so interesting. I … I mean, there have been many stories about my dating life that are so wildly untrue. That’s funny.”

So, there you have it. In other news, Agron also commented on a rumor about her Glee days, regarding speculation that either Ryan Murphy or Lea Michele purposefully blocked her from appearing in Cory Monteith’s tribute episode after the actor passed away in 2013. “Not true,” the Clock star said.

“I think there are so many false pieces of information out there,” she continued. “That’s the weirdest thing that you have to learn in this industry — you don’t comment on things that are untrue, because that gives them more space. Maybe at the end of my career I’ll write a book and go into detail on everything that was very true and very untrue.”