Diane Keaton Supports Miley Cyrus (Again!) With Throwback Video Set to ‘Used to Be Young’

"This is so moving and exactly why I made this song," Cyrus responded to the Oscar-winning actress' video tribute.

Miley Cyrus‘ latest single “Used to Be Young” arrived on Friday (Aug. 25), and Diane Keaton is already a fan. Following the release of the track, the Annie Hall actress showed the reflective track some love on her Instagram page, much to Miley’s delight.

Keaton’s post features several black-and-white photos of herself as a younger woman, set to Cyrus’ new track. “I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young,” the 30-year-old sings on the chorus.

“HERE’S TO MILEY,” Keaton captioned her post with a red-heart emoji, tagging Cyrus.

The Hannah Montana star hit the comments section of Keaton’s post with gratitude, responding, “I appreciate you deeply. This is so moving and exactly why I made this song. I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time Keaton has showed Cyrus’ music love. Following the release of “Flowers” in January, the Academy Award-winning actress posted a video of herself dancing to the song on social media. “@mileycyrus YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” she captioned the post. Cyrus’ “Flowers” struck a chord with a lot of listeners, as it ended up spending eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Keaton and Cyrus’ exchange in the Instagram post below.

