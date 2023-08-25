Diane Keaton Supports Miley Cyrus (Again!) With Throwback Video Set to ‘Used to Be Young’

Miley Cyrus‘ latest single “Used to Be Young” arrived on Friday (Aug. 25), and Diane Keaton is already a fan. Following the release of the track, the Annie Hall actress showed the reflective track some love on her Instagram page, much to Miley’s delight.

Keaton’s post features several black-and-white photos of herself as a younger woman, set to Cyrus’ new track. “I know I used to be crazy/ I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say I used to be young,” the 30-year-old sings on the chorus.

“HERE’S TO MILEY,” Keaton captioned her post with a red-heart emoji, tagging Cyrus.

The Hannah Montana star hit the comments section of Keaton’s post with gratitude, responding, “I appreciate you deeply. This is so moving and exactly why I made this song. I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time Keaton has showed Cyrus’ music love. Following the release of “Flowers” in January, the Academy Award-winning actress posted a video of herself dancing to the song on social media. “@mileycyrus YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” she captioned the post. Cyrus’ “Flowers” struck a chord with a lot of listeners, as it ended up spending eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Keaton and Cyrus’ exchange in the Instagram post below.