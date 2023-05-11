Diane Keaton Can’t Live Down Her Viral Dance to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’: ‘I Am Not a Dancer’

Diane Keaton relived her viral dance to Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” on the Thursday (May 11) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The iconic actress — who was on set with her Book Club: The Next Chapter costars Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen — immediately became self-deprecating when host Kelly Clarkson wanted to talk about her free-spirited backyard moves. “I am not a dancer,” she insisted. “Because’ I’m an idiot, yeah. I was just in my stupid …”

“Are you serious? No, I am not kidding … It’s incredible!” a baffled Clarkson responded before playing the video for the studio audience.

After Keaton rolled her eyes and motioned both “thumbs down” and “cuckoo” with her hands, Clarkson once again tried getting her to see how joyful the video was. “It looks like you feel good when you do it!” the host said, leading Keaton to reply, “Well, I had a fun time, but I’m a moron. I am. Cheers!”

Clarkson then informs the Oscar winner that she’s become a runway hit on TikTok, but Keaton makes clear from beneath her bowler hat that every word of the sentence is a mystery to her, responding, “I have? I had no idea. And what is TikTok? I don’t even know what that is.”

While Keaton’s Book Club sequel hits theaters Friday (May 12), Cyrus’ empowering lead single off Endless Summer Vacation just broke Spotify’s record as the fastest song in the platform’s history to reach a billion streams. It has also spent eight nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch Keaton react to her groovy “Flowers” moves above.