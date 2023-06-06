Behold These Exclusive Desert Hearts 2023 Sets From DJ Minx, Dusky, Melè, Mary Droppinz & More

A last minute location pivot couldn’t hinder Desert Hearts 2023. The SoCal festival was meant to take place 90 minutes outside of Los Angeles in May, but announced a location change five weeks in advance that brought the festival to the concrete jungle of downtown L.A. on May 5-6.

No bother. Taking place at the The Torch at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Desert Hearts still delivered a barrage of house and techno to ravers who, according to organizers, didn’t actually mind the move at all.

“Not going to lie, leading up to the festival with a venue change a month out from the event, there was a lot of skepticism amongst our beloved community,” Desert Hearts co-founder Porky wrote on social media after the show. “Despite all the hurdles, we remained optimistic, yet determined to not let this bring us down as it was basically our only option…Thank you DH fam for always being the real MVPs and showing up when we all [needed] to rejoice this community back together. Each of you played an inaugural role in making this the best party we’ve ever thrown in L.A.”

Whether you were there for it or not, you can get into the mix of the festival with these seven exclusive Desert Hearts 2023 sets from Detroit house queen DJ Minx, U.K. favorite Melé, Desert Hearts mainstay Lubelski, London duo Dusky, house duo Catz & Dogz and Nebraska-born, L.A.-based Mary Droppinz and a b2b from the Desert Hearts co-founders.

Transport yourself to the best party Desert Hearts has ever thrown in L.A., below.

DJ Minx

Melé

Lubelski

Dusky

Catz & Dogz

Mary Droppinz

Desert Hearts Crew