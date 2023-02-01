Skream, Tiga & DJ Minx Lead Desert Hearts 2023 Lineup

Desert Hearts returns with a strong beat for 2023, dropping the lineup for its May bacchanal on Wednesday (Feb. 1).

The stacked lineup of mostly house and techno features heavyweights includes legends such as Skream, Tiga, DJ Minx, DJ Seinfeld, Claude VonStroke, Derrick Carter going b2b with Mark Farina, along with up-and-comers including DJ Holographic, Prospa and Mary Droppinz along with core Desert Hearts crew Mikey Lion, Porky, Marbs, Lee Reynolds, Rinzen and Lubelski.

The extremely vibey indie festival happens May 5-8 in Lake Perris, Calif. Tickets for the lakeside camping festival go on sale Thursday (Feb. 2.) Fans can text 619-586-6779 to register for tickets and will receive a direct link to purchase at 10 a.m. PT.

Since launching in 2012, Desert Hearts has carved out a place as one of the loosest and grooviest events for true house and technoheads, bringing in many of the global greats to grace lineups over the years. (Hear exclusive sets Desert Hearts 2022 sets from Rinzen, Carl Craig, Juan Maclean and Heidi Lawden here.)

As live events were put on pause during the pandemic, the Desert Hearts crew also created a significant online space, with their Twitch channel generating revenue that was key to Desert Hearts maintaining financial solvency after canceling its 2020 and 2021 shows. During the pandemic, Desert Hearts made roughly as much profit via donations and Twitch subscriptions (of which they hit a peak of 4,000) as they typically do from their IRL events. This revenue made it possible for Desert Hearts to keep the company funded, retain its four full-time employees and come back strong post pandemic.

See the Desert Hearts 2023 lineup below: