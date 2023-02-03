Depeche Mode Announces New Song ‘Ghosts Again’: Here’s When It Arrives

Depeche Mode shared the news on Friday (Feb. 3) that their new single, “Ghosts Again,” is on its way.

“Ghosts Again, the first single off Depeche Mode’s next album Memento Mori, comes out February 9th, 2023,” Martin Gore and Dave Gahan shared in a social media post featuring the album artwork as well as promo for the song popping up on murals, bus stations, subway stops and more. “Set your clocks for Feb 9, 6:00 PM CET/5:00 PM GMT / 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.”

With its Tuesday (Feb. 9) release, “Ghosts Again” will serve as the ’90s icons’ first single since “Where’s the Revolution,” “Going Backwards” and “Cover Me” off their 2017 album Spirit. It is also the first new music to be released by the synth-pop band since the sudden death of co-founder Andy Fletcher in May 2022 at age 60. Depeche Mode announced the following month that their utility player died from an aortic dissection.

Fans of the band seemed confused by the single’s announcement after thinking the song was meant to drop as part of New Music Friday. “omg i thought it‘s coming out todaaayyyy,” one wrote. Another complained, “broooo come on I’ve been checking Spotify all morning.”

The confusion seemed to stem from a countdown clock the duo posted seven days prior, pointing to something major coming that turned out to be … another four-day wait.

“Then what was the countdown for,” one follower demanded, while another complained, “So the extraordinary announcement expected for a week is the announcement that we will have to wait another week? this story starts well..”

Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” received a major streaming bump last month thanks to its use in the pilot episode for the new HBO series The Last of Us. The synch even shot the 1987 classic to No. 1 on Billboard‘s LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global charts (dated Jan. 28).

Check out Depeche Mode’s “Ghosts Again” announcement below.