Depeche Mode Adds Second North American Leg to Memento Mori World Tour

Depeche Mode expanded its upcoming world tour on Thursday (Feb. 16) by adding a new run of fall dates across North America.

“29 new shows just announced. On sale next week,” the duo announced on Instagram, directing fans to their official website for more information.

The new leg of shows will kick off Sept. 21 in Mexico City after Dave Gahan and Martin Gore wrap up their summer run in Europe. From there, the bandmates will head stateside and hit major cities including Dallas, Miami, Boston, New York City, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco as well as Canadian markets such as Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. The tour closes then closes out Dec. 10 and 15 with dual shows in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena.

Tickets can be purchased by the general public starting next Friday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. local time. A special fan presale will take place a few days prior on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Depeche Mode’s announcement extends their global trek to 75 dates in support of the group’s upcoming 15th album, Memento Mori, which is set to be released March 24 via Columbia Records. Preceded by lead single “Ghosts Again,” the studio set is the English electronic act’s first full-length since 2017’s Spirit. In the interim, founding member and original keyboardist Andy Fletcher passed away last May, leaving Gahan and Gore as a duo for the first time.

Check out all the dates on Depeche Mode’s newly announced second North American leg below.