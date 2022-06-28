Depeche Mode Reveals Co-Founder Andy Fletcher’s Cause of Death

Andrew 'Fletch' Fletcher of Depeche Mode performs during the second night of Short Circuit Presents Mute 'A Festival Of Electronica' at The Roundhouse on May 14, 2011 in London.

Depeche Mode co-founder Andy Fletcher’s sudden death on May 26 at the mere age of 60 shocked the band and fans around the world. Now, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan are sharing Fletcher’s cause of death at the behest of his family.

“As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least,” noted their statement, which was posted to the band’s social media pages on Monday (June 27). “But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

“A couple of weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now,” Gore and Gahan’s message continued. “Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even thought it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

The two remaining members of the celebrated synth-pop band noted that there “was a beautiful ceremony” in honor of their late friend in London the week before, and that beautiful memories of Fletcher were shared. Gahan and Gore also thanked fans for their “outpouring of love” for their fellow co-founding member, and how it “means the world to all of us.”

Gore and Gahan concluded, “Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

Ahead of revealing Fletcher’s cause of death, the band invited fans — on behalf of Fletcher’s wife Grain and children — to make a donation in memory of their late band member.

“Andy passionately supported Teenage Cancer Trust over many decades after being introduced to it by its founders,” an earlier post on the band’s Instagram account explained. “Alongside Andy and Grain’s personal relationship with TCT, Depeche Mode became massive supporters of the charity and raised huge sums of money with the help of their amazing fans around the world.”

The statement went on to share that Teenage Cancer Trust remained “very close to Andy’s heart,” and noted, “we could not think of any better way to honour his memory than to raise money in his name and help to support teenagers and young adults battling cancer.” The fundraiser has brought in just over $41,600 at press time.

Fletcher, who had been with the band since its formation in 1980, was a utility player for Depeche Mode over the years, with Gore as the main songwriter, and Gahan as the frontman. He filled in on bass and synth as needed — particularly during live shows — served as a tiebreaker between Gore and Gahan, and also dealt with the band’s business and legal responsibilities.

Some wondered what his role was in the Grammy-nominated band over the years, but Fletcher got in on the fun too. He noted in 1989’s 101 documentary, “Martin’s the songwriter … Dave’s the vocalist … and I bum around.”

See Depeche Mode’s announcements below: