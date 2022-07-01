Denzel Curry Calls Kanye West & Drake’s Recent Albums ‘Subpar Work’

Denzel Curry is tripling down on his unfavorable feelings toward Drake and Kanye West‘s recent album drops. In SPIN’s June cover story, the 27-year-old rapper he was brutally honest when addressing a tweet he made earlier this year dissing Certified Lover Boy and Donda, saying at the time that both releases “could’ve been better.”

First discussing his opinion on Drizzy, Curry explained that he was expecting Certified Lover Boy to match up to the quality of the “Jimmy Cooks” artist’s previous albums Take Care and If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late. “I was looking forward to Drake’s album, ‘cause Drake always got something,” he told the publication. “But then, when you get them albums, you’re like, ‘What the f–k are you doing?’”

As for his reasons on why Ye’s Donda should have measured higher, Curry simply said, “We don’t even really need to talk about Kanye West, it’s Kanye West.”

“But for them to go out, and go against each other and make that subpar work with the resources they have,” he continued. “These are the same producers it’s hard for me to reach out to because they don’t see the return. You’ve got all these resources, and y’all made subpar albums. I had limited resources, and I made a great one. That shouldn’t happen.”

Certified Lover Boy, which arrived in September 2021, debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, and spent five weeks in the top spot, and a total of 42 weeks on the chart. Donda, which dropped in August 2021, also debuted at the summit, and spent 43 weeks on the tally.

Curry’s most recent record was Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which arrived in March and spent one week on the Billboard 200 at No. 51. A couple months after its release, the “Walkin'” musician first made known his opinions on Drake and Kanye via a May tweet reading: “Donda and CLB could’ve been better yall n—-s rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal.”

But he didn’t stop there. He also took aim at the albums’ covers as well, tweeting at the time, “The artwork for both projects were booty.” The art for CLB featured 12 emojis of pregnant women, while Donda‘s was nothing more than a black square.