Demi Lovato Calls Having Kids ‘Really Important to Me’: ‘It’s the Substance of Life’

Demi Lovato opened up about her desire to have a family on Monday (Aug. 22) in a new interview.

The topic came up during the singer’s chat with Entertainment Tonight while promoting their brand-new album Holy Fvck.

“My bucket list doesn’t include things like jumping out of a plane ’cause I’ve already done that,” she said. “Things like having a family is really important to me…It’s the substance of life.”

Lovato went on to reflect on the journey they’ve taken over the last nearly 15 years in the spotlight, saying, “I’ve been through a lot, you know, and I’m really proud of myself. And sometimes I look in the mirror and I just say, ‘I am so proud of you. You’re doing great and I love you.'”

This isn’t the first time Lovato has spoken up about wanting a family. The star — who recently began using she/her pronouns again in conjunction with they/them — also talked about the subject during her sit-down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, telling the host, “I don’t know why I want to say this, but I can’t wait to have kids some day.”

This week, Lovato publicly confirmed their new relationship with musician Jutes via a thoughtful post on the latter’s Instagram feed celebrating the former Disney Channel star’s 30th birthday. “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD,” the “Substance” singer wrote in the post’s comments. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you.”

Watch Lovato’s interview with Entertainment Tonight below.