Demi Lovato Teases ‘Scream VI’ Song ‘Still Alive’: Here’s When It Arrives

Demi Lovato took to social media on Wednesday (Feb. 15) to officially announce that she recorded a new song for the upcoming Scream VI.

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” the pop star captioned her post on Instagram before revealing the track’s title — “Still Alive” — and its March 3 release date. In the photo, they pose ominously with a dagger reflecting the image of the newest Ghostface killer.

In the comments section, Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes hyped up the track, writing, “lfg baby…u don’t miss” with a heart eyes emoji, while her tour photographer Angelo Kritikos cheekily promised, “song is KILLER.”

The singer’s contribution to the Scream VI soundtrack will serve as their first new music since 2022’s Holy Fvck. That studio set, which contained singles “Skin of My Teeth,” “Substance” and “29,” marked the Disney Channel alum’s return to pop-punk and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it completed a rock-centric hat trick by topping the Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts.

Since then, Lovato has teased her return to the studio, earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination for outstanding music artist and performed an intimate set at the NMPA & Billboard Grammy Week Showcase ahead of this year’s Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Scream VI will premiere in theaters across the country on March 10. As a direct sequel to 2022’s Scream, the horror flick stars Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving and more.

Check out Lovato’s creepy announcement of “Still Alive” below.