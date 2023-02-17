Demi Lovato Previews ‘Stay Alive’ With Help From Ghostface Mask

Demi Lovato hopped on TikTok on Thursday (Feb. 16) to offer fans a snippet of “Still Alive,” her new single for the Scream VI soundtrack.

To tease the song, the pop singer appears with her back to the camera, slowly circling to reveal that she’s holding the famous Ghostface mask in front of her face. As she lowers the shroud, Lovato’s voice can be heard singing, “Alive, I don’t want to just survive/ Give me something to sink my teeth in” before the song abruptly cuts out.

Naturally, Lovatics were chomping at the bit to hear the whole track, which will be released March 3. “Demi Lovato is coming for blood,” one fan predicted in the comments, punctuating the sentiment with a single drop of blood emoji. Another wrote, “I’m so here for this era…keep slayinggggg,” while a third amusingly commented, “I work in a cinema and when I tell you this better be the end credit song so I can hear it 5 times a day when I’m cleaning I swear.”

“Still Alive” will serve as Lovato’s first taste of new music since releasing her seventh studio album, Holy Fvck, back in 2022. The pop-punk fueled full-length contained collaborations with Yungblud, Royal & the Serpent and Dead Sara and ultimately topped three separate Billboard tallies: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

Released last summer, Holy Fvck also inadvertently helped spark the ongoing outrage over queer artists utilizing Satanic imagery in their music, along with Lil Nas X giving the devil a lap dance in his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video and the controversy surrounding Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys performance of “Unholy.”

Get a preview of Lovato’s “Still Alive” below.