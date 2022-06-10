Demi Lovato Drops ‘Holy Fvck’ Lead Single ‘Skin of My Teeth’: Stream It Now

Demi Lovato sure wasn’t kidding when they said their next era was going to be punk rock . The former pop star’s electric new single “Skin of My Teeth” arrived on streaming services at midnight Friday (June 10), along with a new music video, perfectly kicking off Lovato’s official entry into edgy rock n’ roll with upcoming album Holy Fvck.

“I’m alive by the skin of my teeth/ I survived when it got harder to breathe/ God d–n it I just wanna be free.” Lovato continues over high-voltage guitar and gritty amp feedback, “I’m just trying to keep my head above water/ I’m your son and I’m your daughter/ I’m your mother I’m your father/ I’m just a product of the problem.”

The “Cool for the Summer” singer’s subversion from pop has been a long time coming, as documented by a January Instagram post showing Lovato with manager Scooter Braun and Island Records executives having a “funeral for my pop music.” Lovato has been teasing “Skin of My Teeth” on social media ever since, formally announcing its release date in May.

Soon after came an announcement for Holy Fvck , Lovato’s eighth studio album set for release Aug. 19. The former Disney Channel star will embark on a North and South American tour a few days before the album arrives.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato said in a statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”