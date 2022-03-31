Demi Lovato Shares New Tattoo Honoring Ukraine: ‘Choose Love, Always’

Demi Lovato feels so strongly about helping Ukrainian refugees, they got a message in honor of the cause tattooed on their arm.

The 29-year-old singer debuted their new ink with a black and white photo posted to Instagram Wednesday (March 30), showing off their newly-brandished forearm with the words “choose love” in a spiky font. The phrase references a nonprofit of the same name that fundraises to support refugees from countries like Ukraine, which has been embroiled in an ongoing conflict ever since Russia launched a violent invasion of its territory in February.

“Choose Love – always” Lovato wrote in their caption. “I’m inspired by the work @chooselove and their partners are doing to support refugees around the world, including those fleeing Ukraine.”

The “Dancing With The Devil” artist also revealed that Choose Love donors will have the opportunity to win time with them in the studio and hear the new music they’re working on. “We are so honoured to have Demi’s support,” reads a message posted to Choose Love’s Instagram. “Thank you for choosing love, and using your platform to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world.​​​​​​​​”

Lovato’s new body art does not only encapsulate their support of Ukraine; it was also designed by a Ukrainian tattoo artist. “Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country,” they added in their post.

“Thank you so much for all you are doing, really appreciate it,” the Los Angeles-based artist wrote on their Instagram story.

See Lovato’s new “choose love” tattoo supporting Ukraine refugees below: