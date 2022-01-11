Demi Lovato Shows Off a New Industrial Ear Piercing After Getting Skull Tattoo

Demi Lovato continues to make changes to their ever-evolving look. On Monday (Jan. 10), the “Melon Cake” singer posted a video to their Instagram Story of them with a new accessory — a silver ear piercing.

“New piercing by @mrprickrichink,” the 29-year-old captioned a video of them showing off the new accessory. The artist in question, Daniel Ruiz of Rich Ink Tattoo, confirmed that he did Lovato’s piercing. “Yes @ddlovato has a new piercing By @mrprickrichink me #industrialpiercing,” he captioned a repost of Lovato’s video, along with several other piercing-related hashtags.

Lovato’s new piercing follows their recent tattoo of a large black spider on the side of their head. The singer revealed the ink, done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, via their Instagram Story on Jan. 8.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato explained of the inspiration for the ink. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.” The two-time Grammy nominee also revealed a newly shaved head on Christmas Day in a short FaceTime-recorded video by photographer Angelo Kritikos.

Lovato cleared their Instagram feed shortly after shaving their head, with the exception of a single post of them showing off the new buzz cut. It’s currently unclear if Lovato is entering a new music era — they released their seventh studio album, Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, on April 2. It peaked at No. 2 and spent eight weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.

See Lovato’s new piercing below.