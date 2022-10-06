Demi Lovato Loses Voice, Postpones Holy Fvck Concert: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Demi Lovato is taking a brief pause from touring. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the “29” singer shared that they needed to reschedule their Rosemont, Ill., Holy Fvck tour date at the Rosemont Theater — which had been set for that evening — after losing their voice.

“Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice. I’m so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show,” Lovato wrote from the Holy Fvck tour’s official Instagram account.

“Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as its announced. This is the absolute last thing I want to do,” they continued. “I’m having so much fun with you all and I can’t wait to see you again. Again, I’m so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all.”

In the post’s caption, the singer made sure to note that fans’ tickets will be honored for the new date. “If you have tickets, hang on to them — they will be honored for the new date as soon as its announced. Hope to see you all soon. Appreciate your understanding,” she added. The singer’s next concert is set to take place on Oct. 7 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

The Holy Fvck tour has been rough on Lovato. In September, she fell ill and told fans that her current tour will likely be her last. “I’m so f—ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” Lovato wrote on a series of photos of a window. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

