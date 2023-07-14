Demi Lovato Says a Collaboration With Kelly Clarkson Is a ‘High Possibility’: ‘We Just Have to Find the Right Song’

Demi Lovato has one major collaboration on her bucket list. In a Friday (July 14) interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, the “29” singer revealed that Kelly Clarkson is on her dream list and noted that the pair have talked about working on a song together sometime in the future.

“I’ve never worked with Kelly Clarkson, and I love her so much and I grew up idolizing her,” the singer told Cohen. Lovato idolized the American Idol alumn so much that “my first email was littlekelly@yahoo.com with some numbers. I won’t tell you which ones.”

Lovato asserted that working with Clarkson is a “life goal” of theirs, but the song in question would have to be perfect. “We just have to find the right song. We’ve definitely talked about it in the past, so it’s like not in the works, but it’s a high possibility. It’s just like finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope,” they said.

In the meantime, the former Disney Channel star will be releasing REVAMPED, collection of her previous hits reimagined as rock music. “Breathing new life into the songs that played such a huge role in my career has allowed me to feel so much closer to my music than ever before. I can’t wait for you to hear REVAMPED,” Lovato announced on Friday.

She continued, “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

REVAMPED — which will include “Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version),” “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)” — will arrive on Sept. 15.

Watch Lovato talk about working with Clarkson in the video above.