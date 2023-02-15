Demi Lovato Gushes Over Boyfriend Jutes in Valentine’s Day Tribute: ‘My Best Friend, Soul Mate, Twin Flame’

Demi Lovato‘s Valentine’s Day Instagram post just made her followers’ hearts grow two times in size. On Tuesday (Feb. 12), the “29” singer shared a series of photos with her singer-songwriter boyfriend Jutes in celebration of the romantic holiday.

Explore Explore Demi Lovato See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you,” they captioned photos of their intimate moments with Jutes, including rides in the backseat of a car, vacation pictures and spending time at home with dogs. “Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.”

The Disney Channel alumn continued, “I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me. Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic.”

Jutes was touched by his girlfriend’s sweet message, and took to the comments section to write, “who let all these butterfly in here!?!? so grateful that i found u again. love u so much.”

But the love didn’t stop there. The couple — who made their relationship Instagram official in August — continued to gush about each other on Jutes’ respective Valentine’s Day Instagram post in a carousel of his own that also featured intimate moments in his relationship with Lovato. “To my best friend twin flame soulmate sugar pie sweet pea honeybun ladybug dream girl… u make me so happy,” he captioned the post. “Ur the sweetest hottest funniest weirdest most talented human on earth and i’m very lucky u choose to spend ur time w me. happy first vday together baby. love u forever.”

Lovato hopped in the comments section of Jutes’ post to continue the love parade. “You took all the names!!! So to MY best friend twin flame soulmate sugar pie sweet pea honeybun babybel dream man… YOU make ke so incredibly happy and fulfilled.. I can’t imagine life without you.. I’m so grateful for you baby.. happy first Valentine’s Day!!!! Here’s so so many more,” she added.

Valentine’s Day news aside, Lovato is gearing up to release a song for Scream VI. The singer shared a poster of her holding a knife closely to her face that holds Ghostface’s reflection to her Instagram page. “What’s your favorite scary movie? Still Alive 3.3.23,” the singer captioned the photo.

See Lovato and Jutes’ recent Instagram posts below.