Demi Lovato Poses With ‘My Best Friend’ Boyfriend Jutes at 30th Birthday Party: See Photos

Demi Lovato and Jute$ went to dinner on August 17, 2022 in New York City.

Demi Lovato gave fans a glimpse into her 30th birthday bash on Thursday (Aug. 25), including some cute photos with her new boyfriend Jutes.

In the series of snaps posted to her Instagram Story, the singer poses cutely with her musician beau surrounded by white balloons emblazoned with her picture and the words “Demi 30.” Wearing a black fishnet number on top of a fiery red cocktail dress, Lovato was all smiles (with a matching red lip!) as she wrote “my baby” on one photo and captioned another from a photo booth “My best friend.”

Other attendees at the celebration included the “Skin of My Teeth” singer’s longtime best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery, her “Eat Me” collaborator Royal & the Serpent, Paris Hilton, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber and more.

Making the press rounds to promote her brand-new album Holy Fvck, Lovato coyly opened up about her new romance without naming names — that is, before Jutes went public with the relationship to wish the rock singer a happy birthday on Instagram just one day after the studio set’s Aug. 19 release. (The pair even worked together on the hard-rocking LP, with Jutes credited as a co-writer on second single “Substance” as well as album cuts “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”)

“YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD,” Lovato wrote in the comments of Jutes’ lovey-dovey post. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you [heart emojis] this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much.”

