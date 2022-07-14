Demi Lovato Says ‘Holy Fvck’ ‘Takes Me Back To My Roots’ & Unveils Tracklist

Demi Lovato‘s full transformation from pop star to punk rocker is nearly complete. Just a little over a month out from the release of Holy Fvck, the 29-year-old vocalist’s first exclusively punk album, Lovato unveiled its full tracklist Thursday (July 14) and shared a couple emotional remarks on what this new chapter has meant to them.

Posting two photos — one of Lovato illuminated by just a streak of light and one of Holy Fvck‘s back cover — the Grammy nominee confirmed that the Aug. 19-slated album runs 16 tracks, including a collaboration with YungBlud on “Freak,” Royal & The Serpent on another song called “Eat Me” and Dead Sara on “Help Me.”

“HOLY FVCK takes me back to my roots,” Lovato wrote in her caption. “It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you!”

The “Cool For The Summer” singer also shared that signed Holy Fvck CDs are available to order.

Two of the songs on Lovato’s eighth studio album are, of course, “Skin Of My Teeth” and “Substance.” The former was released as the record’s lead single in June alongside a grungy music video, while the latter is due out Friday (July 15). Tracks titled “Holy Fvck,” “29,” “Happy Ending,” “Heaven,” “City of Angels,” “Bones,” “Wasted,” “Come Together,” “Dead Friends,” “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me” round out the rest of the tracklist.

Lovato’s metamorphosis from former Disney Channel star to punk rocker started in January, when the former X Factor judge staged a “funeral” for their pop music — though in reality, she’d been playing around with edgier sounds since debuting as a musician in 2008.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Lovato, who will go on tour a few days after the album’s release, said in a June statement. “Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

See Demi Lovato’s post revealing the Holy Fvck tracklist below.