Demi Lovato Teases ‘Religious Undertones’ of ‘Holy Fvck’ Album Title

Demi Lovato called into the SiriusXM studios on Monday (July 18) to tease their forthcoming album Holy Fvck.

“The title track of the album is called ‘Holy Fvck’ and the song was basically, I wanted to flip the phrase ‘holy f–k’ on its head. And instead of just saying ‘holy f–k,’ I wanted to write a song that says, ‘I’m a holy f–k,'” the pop star explained. “It’s definitely a sexually charged song, but it’s really fun.”

“I felt like it was a great, eye-catching title track for the rest of the album,” she continued, “and especially because there’s songs on the album that have, like, kind of religious undertones, there’s songs on the album that have this dichotomy of good and bad, and that song kind of represented both.”

Lovato also insisted their record label, Island Records, was immediately on board with idea despite its NSFW implications. “My label is so great and so supportive that, like, anything that I say goes,” the singer said. “Like, they’re really, really great to me and I know a lot of artists don’t have that so I’m really fortunate. I remember being the one asking questions, like, ‘Am I gonna be able to say this? And what do I say instead?’ And it’s just, like, look, it’s f–king rock and roll. Like, they’ll bleep you if they need to and if they don’t, even better.”

Due out August 19, Lovato’s upcoming eighth studio set has already been preceded by singles “Skin of My Teeth” and “Substance.” Watch their full interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 — including a surprise question from Lizzo — below.