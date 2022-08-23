Demi Lovato Is ‘Very, Very Happy’ With Boyfriend Jutes

Demi Lovato is in a new relationship and from the sounds of it, the singer couldn’t be more content with her love life these days.

On Tuesday (Aug. 23), Extra released their interview with the star, which was filmed just days before she went public with fellow musician Jutes. “I am seeing someone right now, and I’m very, very happy and I feel like that’s what inspired so many of the love songs on the album,” Lovato teased, referencing tracks from their new album Holy Fvck. “And, you know, I want to keep it private as long as possible, but I know my saying this probably isn’t going to keep it private. But I think in due time, I’ll be able to share that with my fans, but yeah, I’m very, very happy.”

Of course, “in due time” happened to be a mere matter of days, as Jutes went public with the pair’s blossoming romance courtesy of a swooning post to celebrate Lovato’s 30th birthday on Saturday (Aug. 20).

However, on the day she sat down with Extra, Lovato played coy about her boyfriend’s identity. “This person inspired so much of the album because … well, it’s just, like, the way that it makes you feel,” she teased. “And also that connection with someone that you have that you know is going to last forever is so special and so important. But most importantly, you have to find someone that’s your best friend, that makes you laugh. Laughing is so important to me. And I’m just, like, constantly laughing.”

Lovato’s relationship with Jutes marks their first public romance since breaking off their engagement to actor Max Ehrich in September 2020. For his part, tattooed indie artist Jutes helped write multiple songs on Holy Fvck, including second single “Substance” and album cuts “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

Watch Lovato’s full interview about her new boyfriend below.