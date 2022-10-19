Goo Goo Dolls‘ John Rzeznik Joins Demi Lovato Onstage for ’Iris’ Performance

Demi Lovato brought their Holy Fvck tour to New York’s Beacon Theatre on Tuesday night (Oct. 18), and they surprised fans by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik to join them onstage.

The duo performed Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 classic “Iris,” trading lyrics as they sang the beloved track. Lovato shared the band’s Instagram post thanking them for the performance to their Story, writing, “This was a dream come true!!!’

Earlier this month, the “29” singer shared that they needed to reschedule their Rosemont, Ill., tour date on Oct. 5 after losing their voice. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice. I’m so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show,” Lovato wrote from the Holy Fvck tour’s official Instagram account.

In general, the Holy Fvck tour has been rough on Lovato. In September, they fell ill and told fans that their current tour will likely be their last. “I’m so f—ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” Lovato wrote on a series of photos of a window. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Holy Fvck, Lovato’s eighth studio album, features collaborations with Royal & the Serpent, YUNGBLUD and Dead Sara, as well as writing and production credits from Warren “Oak” Felder, Michael Pollack and Lovato. Like the album’s singles, Holy Fvck is a departure from the pop gloss of her Tell Me You Love Me days.