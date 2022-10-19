×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Goo Goo Dolls‘ John Rzeznik Joins Demi Lovato Onstage for ’Iris’ Performance

Lovato wrote on their Instagram Story that the experience was a "dream come true."

John Rzeznik Demi Lovato
John Rzeznik and Demi Lovato perform in New York on Oct 18, 2022. Jim Trocchio

Demi Lovato brought their Holy Fvck tour to New York’s Beacon Theatre on Tuesday night (Oct. 18), and they surprised fans by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik to join them onstage.

Explore

Explore

Demi Lovato

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The duo performed Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 classic “Iris,” trading lyrics as they sang the beloved track. Lovato shared the band’s Instagram post thanking them for the performance to their Story, writing, “This was a dream come true!!!’

Related

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott Makes Triumphant Return to Her High School: 'Yes I Was the Class Clown'

Earlier this month, the “29” singer shared that they needed to reschedule their Rosemont, Ill., tour date on Oct. 5 after losing their voice. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice. I’m so so sorry but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show,” Lovato wrote from the Holy Fvck tour’s official Instagram account.

In general, the Holy Fvck tour has been rough on Lovato. In September, they fell ill and told fans that their current tour will likely be their last. “I’m so f—ing sick I can’t get out of bed,” Lovato wrote on a series of photos of a window. “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Holy Fvck, Lovato’s eighth studio album, features collaborations with Royal & the Serpent, YUNGBLUD and Dead Sara, as well as writing and production credits from Warren “Oak” Felder, Michael Pollack and Lovato. Like the album’s singles, Holy Fvck is a departure from the pop gloss of her Tell Me You Love Me days.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad