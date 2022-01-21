Demi Lovato Hosts ‘Funeral’ Mourning Their Pop Music, Teases New Rock Song

Demi Lovato is ready to get back to their rock roots.

On Friday (Jan. 21), the “Melon Cake” singer jokingly hopped on Instagram and told fans that their pop music is knocking on death’s door.

Lovato shared an image to their grid posing with both middle fingers up, joined by music executives from Island Records and manager Scooter Braun. Every person in the picture wore all black. “A funeral for my pop music,” Lovato captioned the image.

The 29-year-old singer shared more insight through their Instagram Story, with one of the label executives saying, “You put out whatever music you want, whenever you want to. Break the rules.” Demi promptly screamed in excitement at the news, and shared two snippets of a new rock song in the following clips.

“Yeah you’re pushing me to the edge/ Prod me, lie to me, ungodly things have been sent/ Here are your tickets to the freak show baby, sci-fi, watch the freak go crazy,” the former Disney Channel star sings over heavy guitar strumming, before a high-energy chorus rolls in.

It’s currently unclear what the track is titled or when it will be available, but the star has an unrelated collaboration with band Winnetka Bowling League titled “FIIMY” (F— It, I Miss You) arriving on Feb. 4.

Lovato’s most recent album, Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over, primarily featured pop lyrics and production. The album peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Fans were first given a taste of Lovato’s rock-inspired sound in their first two albums, Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again, under Disney’s Hollywood Records.

